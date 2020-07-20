Coleen Nolan had a very special treat for her fans on Monday. The Loose Woman star took to Instagram to share a rare photo of one of her brothers, Tommy, in celebration of his birthday. The snapshot shows the pair posing for the camera with their arms wrapped around each other. Coleen wrote: "Happy Birthday to my gorgeous big bro Tommy! Love him soooo much! #family xx."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Loose Women's Coleen Nolan Reveals She Moved House During Lockdown

Coleen, 55, is the youngest of seven siblings; while she and her sisters found musical fame as The Nolan Sisters, her brothers have kept largely out of the spotlight. The TV presenter's brothers and sisters are: Anne, Denise, Linda, Bernie, Maureen, Tommy and Brian.

MORE: Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha shares intimate look inside staycation with husband

Coleen Nolan has shared a very rare photo of big brother Tommy

The family spent much of their childhood in Blackpool, and Coleen previously spoke about their shared home in an interview with Readers Digest. "Our house in Blackpool was a really small, terraced house with three bedrooms, one tiny bathroom, a lounge and a kitchen and the ten of us lived in there," she said.

MORE: Inside the lavish homes where the Loose Women stars are in lockdown

"I don't think my brothers ever got to use the bathroom because obviously there were six girls and two boys. It was crazy and loud and just great, really. I remember noise, neighbours in and out and playing on the street."

Parents Tommy and Maureen with their children: Linda, Maureen, Bernie, Coleen, Denise, Tommy and Brian

The mum-of-three added: "Although my mum and dad had eight kids in the house they never stopped any of us from having friends over, so on top of having eight kids we also had friends sleeping over. It was never a case of, 'No, there's no room.'"

MORE: Loose Women love lives: The weddings, splits and secret partners of the TV stars

Loading the player...

WATCH: Loose Women and their best looks

The star further revealed that she missed out on a great deal of education because of touring with her sisters. "I missed a lot of school through going round the country and singing. I don't think it was ever on the top of my parents' agenda. I think they always assumed that we were going to all be singers so we didn't need to worry about what grades we got in geography or history."