Eamonn Holmes has paid a lovely tribute to Barbara Windsor in honour of her 83rd birthday, which took place on Thursday. The This Morning host even made a special mention to her husband Scott Mitchell amid the former EastEnders star's dementia battle.

Sharing a throwback picture with Barbara and wife Ruth Langsford, the 60-year-old presenter wrote: "We laughed all night... this wasn't so long ago. Just came across it and realised it was Barbara's birthday this week.

"We know it's been an emotional week for Scott but wanted to share the memory with him and you. Happy Birthday Babs [birthday cake emoji] x."

Barbara starred in the BBC soap EastEnders as outspoken landlady Peggy Mitchell from 1994 until 2016, and was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in April 2014.

Other stars also wished the legendary actress a happy birthday, with her on-screen son Ross Kemp writing: "Wishing my dear friend Dame Barbara a very Happy Birthday. Lots of love to you Bar xx." Martine McCutcheon, who played Ross' on-screen wife, shared a snap of the actress, and added: "I love this lady. Happy birthday beautiful Barbara!"

Eamonn posted this sweet throwback snap with wife Ruth and Barbara Windsor

Scott, the star's husband of 20 years, recently revealed that they made the heartbreaking decision to move her into a care home as her condition got worse during lockdown. "I feel I'm on an emotional rollercoaster. I walk around, trying to keep busy, then burst in to tears. It feels like a bereavement," he told The Sun.

"It's always been my biggest fear, that one day I would have to take her somewhere and she’d be thinking, 'Why would he do this to me?'" He added: "That fear has become a reality. It’s something I never wanted."

