On Saturday, the royal family celebrated Princess Beatrice on her birthday, with many members taking to social media to pay tribute to the newly-wed on her special day. Proud mum Sarah Ferguson shared two sweet posts on Instagram to mark her firstborn turning 32, including a beautiful portrait for Beatrice that had been drawn by artist Claire Fletcher. The intricate illustration was of a fairy standing on the grass holding a wand, complete with colourful wings decorated with flowers and leaves.

In the caption, Sarah wrote: "Thank you Claire Fletcher for your painting for Beatrice on her birthday. "She is a natural angel of kindness and goodness, so this little painting sums it all up. Thank you."

Fans were quick to comment on the beautiful gesture, with one writing: "So beautifully sweet. I just adore your girls," while another wrote: "Great unique present, I am sure she will treasure it always." A third added: "What a beautiful gift, so touching."

Princess Beatrice was given a beautiful illustration on her birthday

Earlier in the day, Sarah had shared another birthday tribute to her daughter, this time alongside a throwback picture of Beatrice as a little girl. In the caption, she wrote: "Happy Happy Birthday My Dearest Beatrice. 8.8.88 at 8.18pm was one of the greatest and most proud moments of my life. You are unique and simply one of the most special people on this planet. Your ever loving and devoted Mum."

Sarah Ferguson shared a sweet throwback photo of Beatrice to mark her big day

Sarah shares Beatrice with ex-husband Prince Andrew, and the former couple are also parents to Princess Eugenie.

The royal's birthday follows just a few weeks after her wedding day. Beatrice tied the knot to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on 17 July, in front of close friends and family members, including the Queen and Prince Philip, who featured in one of the official wedding pictures released by the happy couple.

The ceremony was followed by a low-key reception at Beatrice's childhood home, Royal Lodge. According to The Sun, the celebration was held outside the property, complying with social distancing rules, and it featured a marquee named 'The Duke of York' which was filled with sofas, a jukebox, draft beer, and a dartboard.

They also offered guests specialty cocktails and bespoke catering.

