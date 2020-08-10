Kourtney Kardashian reveals how son Mason's been helping her during lockdown The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares three children with ex Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian has been sharing some stunning photographs of herself over the past few months during lockdown from inside her home in Calabasas. And while the star would have had a team helping her take the perfect picture prior to the pandemic, Kourtney has now recruited a new budding photographer to help create content. The 41-year-old's son Mason, ten, has been showcasing his talents over the past few months, most recently being credited for his mum's latest post of her posing in the living room, perched next to a large plant. "You'll be amazed at what you attract when you start believing in what you deserved," she wrote alongside the picture, as well as [Photo emoji] Mason."

While Mason is currently too young to be on social media himself, the pre-teen has previously found ways of getting online - that is until his parents found out!

Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason has been taking photographs for his mum's social media accounts

In April, Mason temporarily had a private Instagram account, but it was deleted by Kourtney after he made it public behind her back. Mason had gone on an Instagram Live without his mum knowing, answering questions about his famous family, and seemingly confirmed that his aunt Kylie Jenner wasn't back with her ex Travis Scott, following rumours that they were an item again.

Kourtney later opened up about Mason's online antics during an Instagram live with Poosh. The mother-of-three said: "He [Mason] started an Instagram yesterday and he didn't ask us. He has an iPad and a computer for his school. I did delete it, because Scott and I feel like – he's ten. I think there's an age limit with Instagram. I think it's 13."

Kourtney and ex Scott Disick with their three children

She added: "I think on Instagram, the thing that really worries me with kids is the comments. People can be so mean and I just feel it's not the time."

The Poosh founder initially made her son's Instagram account private so that he could still use it with his friends, but Mason had other ideas! "I made it private," she explained.

"And he turned it back to public without me knowing, so I deleted it."

Kourtney is also mum to children Penelope, eight, and Reign, five, who she shares with ex Scott Disick. The star recently made headlines after sharing a picture of Reign's new buzzcut, having undergone a drastic hair transformation after sporting long hair since he was born. "I am not okay," Kourtney admitted.

