Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys took to her Instagram Stories at the weekend to share a sweet childhood photo with her older brother Dylan in honour of his birthday.

Dylan, who turned 20 on Saturday, clearly appreciated the gesture, as he re-posted the cute picture to his own Story. It showed him picking up and hugging his sister when they were both young children.

Young Dylan was dressed smartly in trousers and a white shirt, while Carys wore a white top and black skirt with matching white tights. Carys, who is now 17, captioned the photo with a simple white heart.

The siblings are very close and Carys shared a more recent picture of the pair to her Instagram page which showed them from the back as they hugged each other. She captioned the image: "20 YEARS OLD… the most incredible brother and best friend I could ask for. I thank you for everything and love you more than you will ever know. I am the luckiest sister!"

Her brother was clearly touched by her message and replied: "Thank you Carys for my Birthday wishes. I am with you right now so I will tell you in person, but it would be weird not to comment on a photo I’m posted in. LOVE YOU!!!"

Catherine, who is originally from Wales, married Hollywood star Michael Douglas in 2000 after the couple met at a French film festival, and they are doting parents to their two children. Michael is also father to Cameron Douglas, 41, from his previous marriage to Diandra Luker.

Carys shared the sweet throwback to Instagram

Michael and Catherine, who are both Oscar winners, celebrated some happy news last month when it was announced that the 75-year-old had been nominated for an Emmy award for his work on the Netflix sitcom The Kominsky Method. Taking to Instagram, Catherine, 50, posted a photo of Michael set against a beautiful ocean backdrop.

She captioned the snapshot: "Some good news! My husband's shirt matches his location!!!! Oh. And he was nominated for an Emmy for best actor and producer for #thekominskymethod Yay!!!! So proud of you my love."

