Kourtney Kardashian speaks out against latest rumours about her – with the best comeback! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was pictured with brother Rob Kardashian over the weekend

Kourtney Kardashian is renowned for her one-liners and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had the perfect response to a fan on Instagram this weekend, after she was asked whether she has had cosmetic surgery. The Poosh founder was pictured on Instagram with brother Rob Kardashian at their sister Khloe's birthday party, and followers couldn't believe just how youthful she looked, and assumed that she had work done to her face. One person wrote in the comments: "Face tune app," while another commented: "What surgery can do." Kourtney wrote back to put the rumours to rest: "Too good to be true [wink emoji], live for these compliments."

The reality star wasn't the only member of the Kardashian family that had people talking over the weekend. Fans were also delighted to see Rob photographed with his siblings at the event, having stepped back from the limelight in recent years. The dad-of-one looked noticeably slimmer, dressed in black trousers, a black hoodie and his usual blue cap.

Kourtney Kardashian spoke out against surgery rumours after fans couldn't believe her youthful appearance

What's more, Rob looked incredibly happy, and fans were delighted to see him looking so upbeat. "Rob looks great," wrote one, whilst another one commented: "Rob is Back best thing on 2020." A third one remarked: "Rob looks so good... keep it up."

The family had a wonderful time celebrating Khloe over the weekend. Kylie Jenner hosted the show-stopping pink-themed party at her home. This included a bouncy castle slide in the shape of her head, inspired by her niece Stormi Webster's Stormi World inflatables that have been present at the toddler's fairground-themed parties.

The Kardashians got together to celebrate Khloe's birthday

Khloe shared several photos from the event on Instagram, including sweet footage of her daughter True playing with her cousin Chicago, and another of herself play fighting with siblings Kourtney and Kendall Jenner.

The mother-of-one was celebrated by her famous family and friends on her special day on social media too. Momager Kris Jenner paid a heartfelt tribute to her daughter on Instagram, alongside photos of Khloe from over the years. In the caption, she wrote: "Happy Birthday to my special bunny @khloekardashian!!! I hope you have so much sparkle in your day today my beautiful girl... you are an amazing daughter, sister, auntie friend and confidant and you are the entire world to your precious daughter True!!!!!! What a spectacular Mommy you are!!!"

Kim Kardashian also shared a post dedicated to her younger sister on her Instagram account, alongside the message: "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful soul! Thank you for always being so positive and thoughtful and caring towards everyone always! You are so loyal and just care so much about everyone around you. Your light glows and I’m so proud to be your sister. I love you forever! Happy Birthday."

The sweet message went down well with the birthday girl, who responded: "Wow the nicest caption ever!!!! Awwww thank you Keeks! What a funny photo lol I love you! Hands up!! Let’s party!!!"

