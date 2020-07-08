Kourtney Kardashian is now the proud parent of an eight-year-old! On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's daughter Penelope celebrated her birthday in lockdown, and was made to feel special by her famous family on social media. First to post about her big day was grandmother Kris Jenner, who shared some never-before-seen photos of the little girl from over the years on Instagram, including one of her with cousin Stormi on Christmas Day, and another with her great-grandmother MJ, which was taken at Kourtney's Christmas Eve party. There was also a sweet snapshot of Penelope with her dad Scott Disick, and one of her dressed up as a mermaid at her birthday party several years ago.

VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason decorates their garden during lockdown

In the caption, Kris wrote: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful precious P!!!! I can’t believe you are 8... how time flies and how amazing it is to go through life with you and your sweet spirit and adorable smile. You are the best granddaughter, daughter, sister, cousin and friend... you are always so kind, thoughtful and loving. I love you so so much my little angel! Have a magical day."

Kris Jenner with her oldest granddaughter Penelope

Proud aunt Kim Kardashian also shared a sweet tribute message to her niece, alongside a cute photo of Penelope and North. She wrote: "Happy Birthday Penelope!!!!! I love you so much sweet silly girl! I really can’t believe you are 8 years old! I couldn’t have asked for a better bestie for North! You two together are so loving and I know you will always have each other! I love you so much!"

Penelope with her cousin North West

Penelope is the latest member of the Kardashian family to celebrate a birthday in lockdown. Last month, her cousin North turned seven, and had a cowboy-themed party at Kim and Kanye's ranch in Wyoming.

Khloe Kardashian also turned another year older in June, and hosted a pink-themed party at her home, which was attended by her famous family. Back in May, meanwhile, Scott turned 37, and had a small gathering in the garden.

Scott Disick and daughter Penelope at a Kardashian party

Penelope is the only daughter of Kourtney and Scott. The little girl was the inspiration behind her mum's lifestyle brand, Poosh, and often features on Keeping Up with the Kardashians with her cousins and siblings. However, last year, Kourtney made the decision to step away from the show, and has previously admitted that she hopes her children will choose a different career path in the future.

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter celebrated turning eight on Wednesday

During the lockdown, Penelope and siblings Mason, ten, and Reign, five, have been splitting their time between their parents' homes. On co-parenting during the pandemic, Kourtney opened up about their system during an Instagram Live in April.

Penelope with cousin Stormi Webster on Christmas Day

She said: "I think because the kids are going back and forth to both houses… I try to schedule my work on those days. I think it's even nice for the kids to get a different change of scenery, get into a different house. They have their own dog over there. It's just a different vibe in the different houses."

