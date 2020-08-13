Jessica Mulroney pictured for first time since addressing Meghan Markle rift rumours The mother-of-three was recently involved in a public race row

Jessica Mulroney has been pictured for the first time in two months following a race row which led to questions over her friendship with the Duchess of Sussex.

The Canadian stylist took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a sweet snap of herself with her daughter Isabel as she excitedly revealed a new project.

"Just finished a project I've been working on for a month that will focus on helping marginalised communities across Canada," she wrote, adding: "Now for some cuddle time."

While she didn't specify what the project is, Jessica did later post asking her followers to "DM" her if they had "computers they no longer use".

Thrilled with the response, the mum-of-three revealed that 1500 computers had been donated in just one hour! "I love my followers. Thank you. Let's keep going!" she exclaimed.

Jessica Mulroney hasn't been seen in two months!

Earlier this week, Jessica posted for the first time since June, sharing a sweet video of her twin sons celebrating their tenth birthday.

She penned: "Happy tenth to my twin babies. My incredible family have had to witness mum in the worst state. These two boys have not left my side and gave me the will to live and work hard when everything fell apart. They deserve the best birthday. Only up from here."

Jessica and Meghan have been friends for years

She also addressed claims that her friendship with Meghan is over following her public spat with blogger Sasha Exeter in June. Reports claimed that their friendship was put under strain, with the Duchess reportedly distancing herself from her long-time friend over the backlash.

When one follower commented on the post of her family video: "Dumped by MeGain got you down? Join the crowd," Jessica was quick to respond, calling their alleged fall-out "fake news". She wrote: "Enough of this tabloid fake news. Just stop."

Jessica's public row with blogger Sasha resulted in her being fired from her role on Good Morning America and saw her CTV reality show, I do, Redo, pulled by the network.

