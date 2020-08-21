David Beckham shares disappointment at missing major milestone David's team, Inter Miami CF, will play their first match at the weekend

David Beckham has revealed his disappointment that he will miss an exciting milestone at the weekend – his football team Inter Miami CF's first-ever match at their newly-built stadium.

The retired footballer took to Instagram to share a photo of himself wearing a hoodie featuring the team's logo on Thursday evening, writing: "Couple of nights before our home opener @intermiamicf wishing we were able to travel to be there in our beautiful stadium with all our loyal fans."

David is one of the co-owners of the football team, who are set to play against Orlando City on Sunday. He won't be able to be at the match in person due to travel restrictions that are currently in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The government is currently advising against all non-essential travel to the US, so David will instead have to watch the match at home.

It is the second time David has missed out on watching his football team play in person; prior to the coronavirus lockdown in March, the 45-year-old had travelled to Miami with his wife Victoria and their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper to watch Inter Miami CF take on his former team LA Galaxy in their opening game of the season.

David Beckham will miss the first Inter Miami CF match at their new stadium

However, due to the impact of COVID-19, football matches were suspended, meaning the game couldn't go ahead.

David and his family have spent the past few months isolating at their country retreat in the Cotswolds, but have enjoyed two European holidays since lockdown restrictions were lifted. As well as visiting Italy together, David and Victoria have also been enjoying a sun-soaked getaway in Greece with their parents.

The Beckhams have been on holiday in Greece

The couple may soon find that they are further impacted by coronavirus travel restrictions upon their return. Reports suggest that the country may soon join the likes of France and Spain in being added to the UK's COVID-19 quarantine list, meaning they would have to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return home.

