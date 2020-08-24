Helen George enjoys cute lunch date with daughter Wren ahead of Call the Midwife filming The BBC drama will resume filming soon

Helen George is making the most of every single moment with her daughter Wren Ivy before she returns to work in the next few days.

MORE: Inside Call the Midwife star Helen George's chic garden

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the 36-year-old - who is set to resume filming for Call the Midwife - posted a sweet photo from her lunch date with her little girl.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen George shares sweetest video of daughter Wren

The snap saw the two-year-old tot sat on her mother's lap whilst covered in Bolognese sauce. "Lunching with Wren [heart-eyes emoji] #walkswithwren, #ladieswholunch, #callthemidwife and #motherdaughter," wrote the doting mum, who shares her daughter with her former co-star Jack Ashton.

MORE: 8 best outdoor swimming pools you can visit in the UK

Fans rushed to post lovely comments underneath, with one writing: "Precious! Girl after my heart - bread and pasta sauce!" Another remarked: "Wren is like a little cherub." One was even quick to notice Wren's similarities to her father. "She is gorgeous looks like her daddy hope you both had a lovely meal," the fan said.

The actress posted this lovely photo with her little girl

Just days before, Helen delighted Call the Midwife fans by revealing work on season ten will be commencing soon. "Hold on to your hats folks! Filming for season ten of Call The Midwife starts soon," she said, later adding another picture of herself with the words: "Last few days of summer before work finally start."

MORE: Helen George shares glimpse into gorgeous staycation with Jack Ashton

After lockdown restrictions were finally eased in July, Helen and Jack travelled to the coastal county of Dorset before heading to the picturesque Sussex village of Cuckfield.

Both Helen and Jack embarked on their relationship in 2016 after filming the Call the Midwife Christmas special in South Africa. Love blossomed and in September 2017, they welcomed their adorable little girl, Wren Ivy. Prior to her relationship with Jack, the mum-of-one split from her ex-husband Oliver Boot in 2015.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.