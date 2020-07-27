Helen George makes fans jealous with second idyllic staycation The TV couple have travelled to Sussex

Just weeks after enjoying the beautiful sights and surroundings of coastal county Dorset, Call the Midwife stars Helen George and Jack Ashton have headed to the picturesque Sussex village of Cuckfield for their second UK summer break.

MORE: Inside Anita Rani's beautiful countryside staycation with husband Bhupi

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the actress, who shares two-year-old daughter Wren Ivy with Jack, posted a series of snaps from their secluded, lakeside shepherd's hut, which is set on a rural farm.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Our favourite virtual holidays

"Don't mind us, just having a peaceful weekend, waking up to swifts skimming the water and an apt family of Wren's nesting by our shepherds hut @the_hide_cuckfield. #minibreak," she simply wrote in the caption.

MORE: 8 best outdoor swimming pools you can visit in the UK

One of the photos showed the beautiful, grey painted hut the family stayed in, while another saw Helen take a picture of Jack and little Wren on a rowing boat from their fire pit.

Helen George gives fans a sneak peek into her staycation in Cuckfield

There's no denying that the couple and their daughter enjoyed some peace at this idyllic location. "This has conjured such lovely cosy feels, absolutely perfect," wrote one fan. Another remarked: "Oh my god, that’s too cute! I have all the mini break envy."

MORE: Inside Call the Midwife star Helen George's chic garden

It seems the family are making the most of the British summer after spending months in lockdown at their home in London. Both Helen and Jack embarked on their relationship in 2016 after filming the Call the Midwife Christmas special in South Africa.

Love blossomed and in September 2017, they welcomed their adorable little girl, Wren Ivy. However, prior to her relationship with Jack, the mum-of-one split from her ex-husband Oliver Boot in 2015.

WATCH: Helen George shares sweetest video of her daughter Wren

Meanwhile, Helen, who is famed for playing Trixie Franklin in the BBC period drama, previously revealed that she and Jack are in no rush to expand their family. "We are happy as we are," she told Event Magazine. "We are both freelance actors and we have to juggle everything, so at the moment we've no plans to have another baby. Not yet anyway. And we're not married – things are good as they are."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.