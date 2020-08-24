Simon Cowell surprises fans with quick recovery following bike accident The X Factor star broke his back while out with partner Lauren Silverman and son Eric in Malibu

Simon Cowell has been keeping a low profile as he continues to recover from his bike accident, which resulted in the star breaking his back. But the X Factor judge has amazed his friends and family after showing signs of a speedy recovery and has already been spotted taking his first steps out following the incident.

Photos published in The Sun over the weekend saw the America's Got Talent star travelling in the back seat of a car for a hospital check-up on Sunday.

Simon endured a six-hour emergency operation after falling off his bike at the beginning of August, while out with partner Lauren Silverman and their young son Eric.

The music mogul had broken three vertebrae in the fall and had a steel rod inserted in his back. The father-of-one has been resting at home following the accident and has taken time off from America's Got Talent.

It has also been reported that he will not be appearing on this year's Britain's Got Talent, although HELLO! understands that no final decision has been made yet.

Simon Cowell was pictured taking his first steps following his bike accident

Simon took to Twitter shortly after his accident to reassure his fans that he was okay. He wrote: "Some good advice… if you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

The star also tweeted his AGT co-stars, telling them that he missed them as he watched the show from home. Kelly Clarkson and Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson have since filled in for the judge.

The AGT judge is recovering at his home in Malibu

Simon has received an outpour of support from his fans and famous friends, and recently his Britain's Got Talent co-star Alesha Dixon gave an update on his condition during an interview on This Morning.

She said: "I've spoke with Lauren who's been keeping me updated, I've not been able to stop thinking about them all, it's absolutely horrific.

"We're all devastated and worried about Simon but the positive thing is he's in good spirits and Lauren says slowly he's on the mend, so I've got my fingers and toes crossed that, come to the live show [on BGT], we can hopefully have Simon on the link, because we love him."

