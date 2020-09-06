Jennifer Lopez is a doting mum to twins Emme and Max, 12, and recently got to witness just how much she means to her fans after watching her daughter get overwhelmed with emotion meeting her idol, Billie Eilish.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker took Emme to see Billie in concert prior to the coronavirus pandemic, and opened up about meeting her backstage during an appearance on fiancé Alex Rodriguez and Big Cat's podcast, The Corp.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and her family have a dance party in the basement

When asked which young talents she finds inspiring, she replied: "Billie Eilish. My daughter is in love with her. We had a real moment at the Billie Eilish concert that was like, 'Oh my god, we're bonding right now. It's amazing.

"I watched my daughter freak out over Billie Eilish… She walked in the room after the concert, and my daughter goes [gasps]. And I looked at her, and I'm like, 'What's the matter?' and she's literally in tears because she's idolised this girl. For whatever reason, her songs and the words she says, she connects to, and she loves her style. Whatever it is moves her," J-Lo said.

"It made me appreciate what I do more, my fans more, what Billie did for my daughter. All of it, it was like a full circle moment. We love Billie."

Jennifer had shared pictures on Instagram of the three of them hugging backstage at the concert back in March. "When Emme met Billie [crying face emoji]" the doting mum wrote alongside the photos.

Emme is also an incredibly talented singer, and has made several high-profile appearances on stage with her famous mum, most recently at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February.

The pre-teen also accompanied her mum on stage during her It's My Party world tour in 2019 to duet with her to part of the song Limitless, in which she also appeared in the music video for as a younger version of J-Lo.

While Emme is showing all the signs of a star in the making, her protective mum has previously revealed that she will not be singing professionally at the moment, but that she would support her if she decides it's what she wants to do in the future.

