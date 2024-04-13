Sharon Osbourne posts firey message to Amanda Holden amid Simon Cowell defense

Sharon Osbourne hit back at Amanda Holden's comments in a recent interview talking about the former X Factor judge's recent stint on Celebrity Big Brother, saying they are "factually incorrect".

The Britain's Got Talent judge, 53, branded Sharon "bitter" and "pathetic" in a recent interview in the Daily Mail's weekend magazine where she discussed the comments Sharon and Louis Walsh made about their former X Factor boss Simon Cowell whilst in the latest series of Celebrity Big Brother.

Amanda jumped to Simon's defence following Sharon and Louis' comments in the Big Brother house

Amanda said: "I hated seeing certain people in a reality show dissing Simon - he's the person who's given them all the chances, given them a lot of money and a lifestyle they probably wouldn't have had.

"It's bitter and pathetic. It was like Cinderella with her two sisters in the background - just stabby, stabby, stabby."

Sharon was quick to respond to Amanda's comments in a lengthy post via her social media channels.

© Ray Mickshaw Sharon was a judge on the X Factor alongside the music mogul

She started: "Amanda, I am responding to your interview with the Daily Mail on April 12th, I respect the fact that you feel the need to defend your good friend and employer, Simon Cowell, who is also your husband's employer, or so I've read. However, a couple of your statements regarding myself are factually incorrect."

After listing her credentials in the music industry and her TV accomplishments, she added: "'The truth is, you don't know me, Amanda or any of my close friends. You know nothing about my family history in the music industry, my achievements, the artists I have worked with, the shows that I've produced and my global celebrity.

"Unlike you, the brand of Sharon Osbourne is known worldwide. There are many countries that I could work in if I choose to, however, I don't have the ambition or time to do so."

Talking about her luxurious lifestyle, Sharon commented: "Our worlds are totally different. I have been blessed with an amazing lifestyle throughout my entire life.

© Getty Images Sharon cited Ozzy Osbourne as another reason for her lavish lifestyle

"Before you were born, I was living in a mansion in Beverly Hills and continue to do so today and continue to have my country estate in England as well. But there is something you should know. I never discuss money, lifestyle or positions of power. I find it to be classless and crude.

She went on to say the mother-of-two had "forced her hand to divulge" the details of her lavish lifestyle. "I honestly don't want to seem like I'm bragging, but the truth is my money and success were not due to doing a couple of Simon Cowell talent shows," she added.

"Don't get me wrong I enjoyed doing them at the time as they were great fun. Yes, Simon paid me very well. Probably more than what you're receiving today, but all of that my darling went on a few handbags."

After listing her accolades which she explained meant Simon "needed her" on the X Factor panel, she confessed what a brilliant team they all made on the show, adding: "It was only after several seasons of X Factor that Simon started to build his music empire and I give him much kudos for what he built."

Sharon then cited her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, who is in the Rock n' Roll hall of fame and is a multi-award-winning "music icon", as one of the other reasons for her luxurious lifestyle, say he: "spoiled her from the day they met."

She concluded her response by saying: "In closing, I must say whenever I have seen you on TV I always thought you were very beautiful and talented. However, never make comments about my lifestyle given to me by Simon Cowell.

"It's demeaning to me and my husband and all the achievements I have made in my life as you're making yourself look like an ill-informed sycophantic. Sincerely, Sharon Osbourne."

HELLO! has contacted Amanda Holden's representatives for a comment.