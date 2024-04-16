Sharon Osbourne's biggest celebrity fallouts: From Amanda Holden to Justin Bieber

Former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne is no stranger to a splash of celebrity drama. Over the years, the 71-year-old has become embroiled in a string of fiery exchanges, with her most recent spat involving Britain's Got Talent judge, Amanda Holden.

Amanda Holden

When Amanda branded Sharon and Louis Walsh's Celebrity Big Brother comments concerning former X Factor boss Simon Cowell "bitter" and "pathetic" in a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Sharon was quick to convey her opinion in a lengthy social media post.

She wrote: "Amanda, I am responding to your interview with the Daily Mail on April 12th, I respect the fact that you feel the need to defend your good friend and employer, Simon Cowell, who is also your husband's employer, or so I've read. However, a couple of your statements regarding myself are factually incorrect."

© Getty Images Amanda on the red carpet at The Fashion Awards 2023

After listing her credentials in the music industry and her TV accomplishments, she added: "'The truth is, you don't know me, Amanda, or any of my close friends. You know nothing about my family history in the music industry, my achievements, the artists I have worked with, the shows that I've produced and my global celebrity.

"Unlike you, the brand of Sharon Osbourne is known worldwide. There are many countries that I could work in if I choose to, however, I don't have the ambition or time to do so."

She concluded her response by saying: "In closing, I must say whenever I have seen you on TV I always thought you were very beautiful and talented. However, never make comments about my lifestyle given to me by Simon Cowell.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Sharon penned a lengthy response on social media

"It's demeaning to me and my husband and all the achievements I have made in my life as you're making yourself look like an ill-informed sycophantic. Sincerely, Sharon Osbourne."

In response to Sharon's statement, a spokesperson for Amanda said: "Amanda is aware of Sharon's incredible career but, just like her, Amanda will always defend those close to her."



Ashton Kutcher

In 2023, Sharon called No Strings Attached actor Ashton Kutcher the "rudest" celebrity she'd ever met. She made the revelation during a game of Stir the Pot with E News!

© Getty Images Ashton and his wife Mila Kunis at the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony

When asked to name the rudest star she'd ever crossed paths with during her time in the industry, Sharon was quick to reply: "The guy that’s married to an actress and he used to do That '70s Show," to which her daughter Kelly replied: "Oh, Ashton Kutcher? Really?"

"Yes. Oh, rude, rude, rude. Rude little boy," Sharon added.

Dannii Minogue

Sharon appeared to have a big falling out with Australian pop star Dannii Minogue when the latter joined the X Factor line-up in 2007. During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show that same year, Sharon said: "I feel bad for her because she knows she's [on the show] for her looks." Meanwhile, in her memoir, Unbreakable, the talent show host claimed that working with Dannii, 52, was "Unbearable, intolerable and an odious chore."

© Getty Images Dannii Minogue is the younger sister of pop princess Kylie

"Outwardly, Dannii seemed all, 'Ooh, I love kids and puppies'. But in my opinion she was dark, very dark. What you saw was definitely not what you got," she divulged.

Elsewhere, she wrote: "[The drama was] unbelievably bad. Dannii had taken to walking past me in the hallway without even making eye contact. I'd like to say it didn't bother me, but it did."

Lady Gaga

Sharon's public quarrel with songstress Lady Gaga originally stemmed from a disagreement between Gaga and Sharon's daughter Kelly. The duo clashed when Kelly, 39, claimed Gaga had disrespected her fans by skipping the red carpet at the Grammy Awards. Adding fuel to the fire, Kelly later made a comment about the singer's appearance which implied that she looked pregnant.

© Getty Images Sharon branded Lady Gaga a "hypocrite"

Sharon later branded Lady Gaga a "hypocrite", arguing that the singer didn't stand up to bullying comments aimed at Kelly. In her autobiography, Unbreakable, she added: "By not repudiating her fans' bullying, she was condoning it. That's why I called her a hypocrite."

"I was so disappointed because I had always been a huge fan. I have been to three of her shows and she’s undeniably a very talented woman."

In a bid to put an end to the clash, Lady Gaga opted to present judge Sharon with a birthday cake for her daughter Kelly. At the time, the duo appeared to put their tiff to bed, and posed for a seemingly joyous photo together.

Justin Bieber

In an interview with The Daily Beast in 2013, Sharon spoke about singer Justin Bieber and said: "I feel really bad for him. There's this little kid with a huge dream, he's cute, girls love him, and he wants to be a mean boy, and he's about as mean as a [expletive] kitten and he's trying to act out."

She finished by adding: "Where do you go when you’re a child entertainer and then you want to transition to be a man? Very few make it."

© Getty Images Justin Bieber attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art

In an apology, Sharon later told E! News: "I have apologised to him before, and it's Justin Bieber, because he did something. And when I was doing another talk show, I said, 'He's really bad, and how can his parents let him do that?' and all that.

"And I'm like, 'Who am I to say that he's bad? He's a kid. Leave him alone.' And I felt really terrible after saying it, and I felt such guilt."