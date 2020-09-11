This Morning's Martin Lewis scares fans by donning bizarre face mask The star recently headed back to the ITV studio for the first time since March

Martin Lewis gave his Instagram followers a fright on Friday morning when he showed off his new face mask, which had his mouth printed on it.

Sharing the hilarious picture with his 70,000 followers, he wrote: "Face mask, what #facemask?"

His loyal fans were quick to react with one commenting: "This is freaking me out a little... but I can't stop staring," whilst a second one remarked: "Scary."

Martin Lewis surprised fans with his bizarre face mask

Despite it generally not being a hit, Martin's sister Debby shared her excitement and revealed she also wanted one, to which the Money Saving Expert founder replied: "How sweet. I'll send you a face mask of my face if you want sis."

The father-of-one's generous offer, however, caused a bit of a stir in his comments section as many fans began asking for a "free mask".

As many will know, Martin is very wise with his money and quickly explained that he couldn't give any more away.

"Sorry folks, that was a special offer to my sister. Don't have enough to go round otherwise," he wrote.

Martin recently returned back to work after spending quality time with his wife and daughter

This isn't the only mask that has had people talking as on Thursday the 48-year-old donned another one to head to the ITV studios for the first time since March.

Sharing a selfie which showed him in front of the Studioworks building whilst wearing a black mask, he wrote: "Back in the studio for the first time since March. Feels slightly nervous, but good to be back, first for #thismorning then a big hour long #martinlewis money show financial education special tonight 8pm..."

Fans were quick to react to the facial covering which seemed to have the word "Gin" written on one side.

"Does your mask say Gin?" one wrote. "Gino D'Acampo," another clarified. Indeed, Gino D'Acampo has made personalised masks for all his restaurant workers to wear, and the celebrity chef must have given some to his close friends, which includes Martin.