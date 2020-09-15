Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos pays tribute to her as they spend time apart The Live with Kelly and Ryan star shares three children with the Riverdale actor

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been living apart over the past few weeks, and it's safe to say they miss each other a lot!

Mark has been staying in Vancouver where he has been filming Riverdale, and due to the lockdown restrictions, they are unable to see each other during this time.

Kelly, meanwhile, has remained in New York at the couple's Manhattan townhouse, so that she is close to the Live with Kelly and Ryan studio, now that they have returned to filming there.

The actor's wife was on his mind on Monday morning, as he tuned in to watch her on the popular ABC morning show. Mark took to Instagram to share a screengrab of Kelly looking directly at the camera while hosting with Ryan Seacrest, and wrote: "Morning sweetie," alongside a love heart emoji.

The mother-of-three recently opened up about missing Mark during a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, revealing that the lockdown had been the longest period of time that they had spent together in a while as a result of their work schedules.

Mark Consuelos paid tribute to Kelly Ripa from Vancouver

She said: "It was a testament that we really like each other. I'm sad not to wake up with him, it's very sad. I will miss him, that's all I can say. "We can't go back and forth, that's the problem."

Kelly then joked: "So it was a nice marriage honey, I really enjoyed the time we spent together."

The Hope and Faith actress previously opened up about her family's setup, revealing that the lockdown had been a great time for the family to bond while Mark was at home for a long period of time.

Kelly and Mark enjoyed spending quality time together during lockdown

The All My Children star had been asked by Ryan who the favourite parent was, and she was quick to explain why it was Mark.

She said: "Well, first of all, this is the first time the kids have lived with him for an extended period of time. So maybe by the end of the lockdown we will be equal.

The celebrity couple are parents to Michael, Lola and Joaquin

"But for years I was the one who took them to be vaccinated, I was the one who made them do their homework. I was the one who gave them cod liver oil before they made the delicious little supplements."

Kelly then joked: "So they associate me with pain and suffering, and they associate him with coming home at the weekends with airport gifts. Like 'Daddy's home!'"

