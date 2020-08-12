Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos break social media silence to share exciting news The Live with Kelly and Ryan star and her husband are working together on something big

Kelly Ripa has been keeping a low profile on social media, as has her husband Mark Consuelos, while they have been enjoying quality family time during the star's break from Live with Kelly and Ryan. But on Tuesday, they both took to their respective Instagram accounts to post a news article about an upcoming project they are working on together. It was announced by Deadline that the couple's Milojo Productions company has acquired the rights to develop a TV adaptation of Silvia Moreno-Garcia's bestselling horror thriller, Mexican Gothic. The show will be streamed on Hulu, and Kelly couldn't be more excited about the new project.

She said: "We feel like we hit the jackpot, and cannot wait to bring Silvia's gorgeous writing to life, together with Hulu."

Two weeks ago, Kelly teased the news on social media, although her fans were none the wiser at the time.

The star had shared a photo of the book while relaxing by the pool at her Hamptons home, where she is believed to be spending her time off work.

Kelly Ripa shared some exciting news during her family holiday

She captioned the post: "Sublime horror for your summer reading. So good I bought the hard copy and the download to read in the dark."

The news of Kelly and Mark's TV project follows shortly after the new Live with Kelly and Ryan trailer was announced, ahead of the programme's new series in September.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is enjoying time off work with her family

An official trailer was released, showing the presenters going about their morning routines at their respective homes, before heading to work.

The promo video went down a treat with fans, with many sharing their thoughts on social media. One wrote: "Haha I love this," while another commented: "Bring it on, I am so ready for some positive stuff." Others were hopeful that the promo meant that the pair would be returning to the studio in September.

"Can't wait for you to be back in the studio together, I can't imagine how you have stayed at home all these months," a third added.

Before returning to Live with Kelly and Ryan, Kelly will no doubt enjoy spending time with her family following a busy work schedule.

The doting mum shares Michael, Lola and Joaquin with Mark, and has been updating fans on their time together in lockdown over the past few months, including their longer than planned holiday to the Caribbean during spring break.

The star even started borrowing her daughter's clothes after running out of things to wear for her presenting duties during lockdown. "I'm now in my daughter's clothes. It's gone there," she told viewers back in July.

