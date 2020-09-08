Kelly Ripa suffers injury during Labor Day celebrations with husband Mark Consuelos The Live with Kelly and Ryan star enjoyed a nearly perfect day with her family!

Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos made the most of Labor Day, and even indulged in a tasty BBQ lunch outside in the garden during Monday's Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The special Labor Day episode saw the popular host joined by Mark as they cooked fish on the grill. However, all didn't go according to plan towards the end of the segment when Kelly took a bite of the fish.

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos break silence to make major announcement

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa shares glimpse inside home in the Hamptons

"Oh, I've burnt my mouth," she exclaimed as she walked off screen.

Mark turned around to check his wife was okay, as co-host Ryan Seacrest asked: "Where's she going?" Kelly told him: "I just burnt my mouth."

MORE: Love Kelly Ripa's Labor Day outfit? We have the perfect dupe

Kelly Ripa burnt her mouth during a cooking segment to mark Labor Day

Luckily, Kelly quickly recovered and returned back to the cooking area to rejoin her husband.

Kelly and Mark celebrated Labor Day at their home in the Hamptons, with their three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Kelly has been presenting Live with Kelly and Ryan from her home, and her family have made regular appearances on screen.

READ: Kelly Ripa gets ready for major change with her family

Kelly and Ryan Seacrest have been presenting Live with Kelly and Ryan from home

These have included Lola joining her mum to chat about their experience in lockdown as a family, and Joaquin getting his hair cut by the Hope and Faith star.

However, everything is set to change for the family as of Tuesday, as Kelly and Ryan are returning to the studio to kick off the new series of the ABC daytime show.

Kelly and Ryan will be reunited in the studio on Tuesday 8 September

Like many other people working from home, Kelly has experienced some difficulties with Wi-Fi problems on occasions.

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares show-stopping bikini photo from family holiday

In July, Kelly told her co-host that her internet was playing up. She said: "Hey Ryan, the reason I'm sitting awkwardly is that I've been told not to move too much today. We're having internet issues so I've been told to sit as still as possible."

The TV star has enjoyed spending quality time with her family during the pandemic

The star was sitting in an uncomfortable-looking position on the sofa, and added: "I wanted to sit back but I can't. Ryan, it would be great if you did the entire show and do all the talking, and I will sit just like this!"

While working at home, Kelly has also given fans several glimpses inside her beautiful homes in Manhattan and the Hamptons.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.