Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos announce major news: 'We are so excited' The Live with Kelly and Ryan star and Riverdale actor have incredibly exciting careers

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have proven over the years that they can successfully work together, and have produced a number of films and TV shows with their company, Milojo Productions.

And most recently, the celebrity couple announced that they had signed a deal with Lifetime to produce two new movies for the network's Ripped from the Headlines slate.

The pair, along with Albert Bianchini will be executive producers for two new films which are set to debut in 2021. Milojo Productions have produced a number of memorable shows, including Emmy-nominated documentary The Streak for ESPN, and Off the Rez, for TLC.

On the new project, Kelly and Mark said in a statement via Deadline: "As longtime true crime fans, there is nothing more thrilling than tuning into a Lifetime original movie.

"We are so excited to be working with Paul, Tanya, and their incredibly talented team to bring these Ripped from the Headlines stories to the screen."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are set to work together on two new films

The Hope and Faith actress and Riverdale star's production company is also set to develop a TV adaptation of Silvia Moreno-Garcia's bestselling horror thriller, Mexican Gothic.

The news was announced in August, and Kelly said in a statement: "We feel like we hit the jackpot, and cannot wait to bring Silvia's gorgeous writing to life, together with Hulu."

The celebrity couple have enjoyed spending quality time together in lockdown

It's been a busy time for Kelly and Mark, who are currently living apart while the actor works in Vancouver for the new series of Riverdale.

Kelly, meanwhile, has returned to their Manhattan townhouse with their three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, after spending time at their home in the Hamptons, so that she can easily commute to work, now that Live with Kelly and Ryan has returned to the studio.

Kelly and Mark are parents to Michael, Lola and Joaquin

The mother-of-three opened up about missing Mark during a recent episode of the ABC daytime show, revealing that the lockdown had been the longest period of time that they had spent together in a while as a result of their work schedules.

She said: "It was a testament that we really like each other. I'm sad not to wake up with him, it's very sad. I will miss him, that's all I can say. "We can't go back and forth, that's the problem."

Kelly then joked: "So it was a nice marriage honey, I really enjoyed the time we spent together."

