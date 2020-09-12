Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos reveals crazy attraction to this part of his wife's body The couple have been married 24 years

They're one of the cutest couples in show business and after 24 years of marriage, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos still have plenty of passion for one another.

The Riverdale actor, 49, thrilled fans when he gushed about his beautiful wife, 49, during an interview on Sirius XM Radio’s Quarantine with Bruce on Friday and revealed what he finds most attractive about her.

Mark was being quizzed about his new project with Kelly, the Mexican Gothic book they’re turning into a series for Hulu.

But fans got more than they’d bargained for when he started talking about their venture.

"You know, the big deal is that I'm married to one of the most voracious readers that you could ever meet," Mark told the show’s host. "She reads and reads and reads and reads. I'm so attracted to my wife and not [just] on a physical level, but her brain is so sexy.

"Like she really knows so much and she loves to read. I also like to read, I'm a slow reader, but she found this book and she's been ahead of the curve so many times."

Kelly created a video montage of her life with Mark

Of course, it’s not JUST Kelly’s brain Mark fell for. The pair have been married since 1996, but he didn’t think he had a chance with her the first time they met when auditioning for All My Children.

"I thought she was adorable, hot, and sexy and all that stuff," Mark told HuffPro Live in 2014 ."But I was very focused. I didn't really think I had a chance with her, so I wasn't really focused on that."

Kelly and Mark have three children together - also pictured Lola's boyfriend

But after falling in love and keeping their romance a secret from their co-stars they eloped to Las Vegas and the rest is history.

"I was drawn to Mark because he was positively an alpha male, and I didn't think I would be drawn to that," Kelly revealed to Elle. "But I just worship him."

