Kelly Ripa shares glimpse inside family's rooftop terrace in Manhattan The Live with Kelly and Ryan star has an incredible townhouse in New York

Kelly Ripa has an incredible home in Manhattan where she stays during the week to film Live with Kelly and Ryan, which returned to the studio at the beginning of September.

The Hope and Faith actress' home boasts gorgeous views of the city, and she recently shared a glimpse from her rooftop garden while celebrating her nephew Sergio's birthday.

The mother-of-three took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of Sergio sitting at the table with his cousins, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.

Kelly also presented her nephew with a show-stopping birthday cake, which was covered in white buttercream frosting with 'Happy 21st' iced in blue on the top.

Kelly Ripa's rooftop terrace in Manhattan is incredible!

The TV presenter also has a home in the Hamptons where she had been staying for several weeks prior to Live with Kelly and Ryan's studio return, and during her time presenting remotely, Kelly gave several glimpses inside the stunning property.

The family home features a wood-panelled second living room and a spacious garden with a large pool and seating area.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star treated her nephew to a show-stopping cake on his birthday

Lockdown was an incredibly special experience for Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos, as it was the first time that they had lived together for a solid six months.

Mark is often travelling abroad for work, and Kelly opened up about their time together on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Ryan said to Kelly: "This is the longest period of time you guys have been together since I started, right?"

Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos with their three children

She said: "Yes 100 per cent. What was great is that his schedule, they finally by season three figured it out where they could shoot a bunch of his stuff at the same time so he could come home and spend time with us and go back and forth and that was really nice.

"But then the pandemic happened and we spent an unprecedented amount of time together. We spent six months together in the same house.

Kelly and Mark at their home in the Hamptons

"It was a testament that we really like each other," she added.

Mark has since gone to Vancouver, where he has been filming the new series of Riverdale. Because of the travel restrictions, he has been unable to go back and forth to see his family, and Kelly is missing him a lot.

Kelly and Mark with their children

She told Ryan: "I'm sad not to wake up with him, it's very sad. I will miss him, that's all I can say. "We can't go back and forth, that's the problem."

Kelly then joked: "So it was a nice marriage honey, I really enjoyed the time we spent together."

