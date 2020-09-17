Kelly Ripa hilariously reveals why she looks so miserable in family photo with her children The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is a doting mum to Michael, Lola and Joaquin

Kelly Ripa recently recreated a family photo with her three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, which had been taken on the beach when her youngest son was just a few weeks old.

The Hope and Faith actress was the first to admit she didn't look too happy in the picture, and revealed the hilarious backstory to the shot during a segment on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Chatting to host Ryan Seacrest, Kelly said: "My most popular Instagram post that I've ever posted in my life is a picture that I posted when Joaquin was just two weeks old, and we went on vacation.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa shares the backstory behind recreating family photo

"Oh my god, you look so happy!" Ryan joked as the image came up onto the screen. "I was exhausted, I was really tired," Kelly said.

"That's the face of having a third child, who was having great difficulty latching on," she added.

Kelly Ripa with her three children on the beach when Joaquin was just a newborn

"By the way, I want you to know that what you are looking at here, is the only photograph that Mark has ever taken of me during vacation. And yes, he waited for that moment."

Kelly then told Ryan that she had asked her children to recreate the picture as she thought it would be a fun thing to discuss on TV, but they were less than impressed!

As the recent picture came up on screen, Kelly said: "I was way more annoyed there because the monsters felt so put upon that I asked something of them.

Kelly recently recreated the photo with Michael, Lola and Joaquin

"Like 'hey, let's recreate this photo as it will be really funny for me to show everyone on TV. Just to have something to talk about.

"But they thought that was too much of me to ask of them. They said 'Look mum, we're not just props for you to use on TV,' but I said 'Until you get jobs, you kind of are!'"

Kelly has enjoyed spending quality time with her family during lockdown

Kelly shares her three children with Mark Consuelos, and the family have enjoyed spending quality time together during the past few months while they were all at home.

Now, Mark has gone back to Vancouver to film the latest series of Riverdale, and Kelly recently admitted that she was missing having him around.

