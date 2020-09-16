Ryan Seacrest "dreamed" of Kelly Ripa's shoes – and we agree, they're dreamy!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We have more in common with Live with Kelly and Ryan host Ryan Seacrest than we thought – he dreams about shoes, too. Well, his co-host's Kelly Ripa's blue suede heels, actually, which she wore on Tuesday's show.

Kelly and Ryan are back in the studio following the COVID pandemic

Kelly took to Instagram to talk viewers through her dress from Tuesday’s show. Wearing a Veronica Beard mini, Kelly pointed out that her shoes were by Gianvito Rossi – and blue suede, at that. She then added: "Ryan dreamt about them, even though he hadn't seen them yet."

Ryan and Kelly chatted to Jimmy Kimmel via videolink on Tuesday's program

To be fair, we'd dream about them too; the designer sandals, a style called the Portofino 85, were the perfect pairing with her black floral Veronica Beard dress, matching the blue pattern to a tee. Although they've sold out in the baby blue, they’re still available in many colors including red, gold, silver and black.

Gianvito Rossi Heels, $742, MyTheresa

Or, you can get the look with these Pull&Bear dupes from ASOS. This pair are a purse-friendly $38 and have an even more wearable heel!

Pull&Bear Heels, $38, ASOS

As for Kelly’s Veronica Beard dress, it’s the stuff of autumnal closet dreams too. But if you don't have the designer budget, head to &Other Stories and snap up this floral wrap midi dress with on-trend puff sleeves and a spaghetti tie waist. Even better, it's on sale.

Veronica Beard Floral Wrap Dress, $495, Nordstrom

On Monday's show, Kelly made a quick change during a commercial break – as she realized she had already worn the Michael Kors paisley dress she opened the show in just last week. Post commercial break, Kelly carried on with the rest of the show in a red floral B&SH dress. Oops.

Floral Dress, $30, &Other Stories

