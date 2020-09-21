Helen George and beau Jack Ashton melt hearts with rare couple selfie The Call the Midwife stars share one daughter together

Helen George and Jack Ashton are couple goals! The Call the Midwife actress and her actor boyfriend looked incredibly loved-up as they posed for a rare selfie together over the weekend.

"First and second in command. #familytime," Helen wrote in the caption. The snap itself showed the lovebirds cuddle up together underneath a stunning backdrop with lit-up lights.

Fans were quick to comment on the cuteness overload, with one writing: "This is lovely." Another remarked: "Great picture!" A third post read: "My favourite couple."

However, some followers heaped praise on Helen's straightened hair! "I love your hair," said one, while another commented: "Yes, your hair really suits you."

Both Helen and Jack first started dating in 2016 after filming the Call the Midwife Christmas special in South Africa. Love blossomed and in September 2017, they welcomed their adorable little girl, Wren Ivy. However, prior to her relationship with Jack, the mum-of-one split from her ex-husband Oliver Boot in 2015.

Helen, who is famed for playing Trixie Franklin in the BBC period drama, previously revealed that she and Jack are in no rush to expand their family. "We are happy as we are," she told Event Magazine. "We are both freelance actors and we have to juggle everything, so at the moment we've no plans to have another baby. Not yet anyway. And we're not married – things are good as they are."

Helen and Jack delighted fans with this cute selfie

Elsewhere, the 36-year-old actress recently returned to work on the hit BBC series once lockdown restrictions were lifted.

Last month, Helen posted a snapshot of her dressing room door, complete with her character's name. She wrote: "So good to be back!"

Helen stars as nurse Trixie Franklin in the BBC drama

"I feel incredibly lucky that I am going back to what I love and I'm hopeful that we WILL get our industry back and theatres WILL reopen," she added. "Because God knows we need to be entertained right now. X."

Filming for series ten of Call the Midwife, and the Christmas special, had to be postponed for five months as a result of coronavirus. It has since been revealed that the festive 90-minute episode will air on Christmas Day, while the new series will hit screens in early 2021.

