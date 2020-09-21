Kelly Ripa shares incredible beach photo from family holiday The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is married to Riverdale actor Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa was dreaming of a summer holiday over the weekend, as the Live with Kelly and Ryan star went on a trip down memory lane.

The Hope and Faith actress took to Instagram to wish her mother-in-law, Mark Consuelos' mum Camilla, a happy birthday.

Kelly shared a number of images from previous vacations with the entire family, including a sweet picture of the group posing on the beach, in front of a gorgeous clear blue ocean.

The doting daughter-in-law also shared some lovely photos of Mark and Camilla from over the years, including some sweet childhood photos of her children's grandmother.

In the caption, she wrote: "Happy Birthday to the lady who started this whole thing! Camilla Consuelos. I’m lucky to call you my mother in law.With so much [love]."

Kelly Ripa shared a sweet family beach photo to mark her mother-in-law's birthday

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet tribute, with many comparing Camilla to Kelly.

"She looks like she could be your mum," one wrote, while another commented: "Your mother-in-law is beautiful, you look a lot like her Kelly." A third added: "Joaquin looks just like her," referring to Kelly and Mark's youngest son.

Kelly has a close relationship with her in-laws

Mark also paid tribute to his mum on her special day. Taking to his Instagram page, the Riverdale star shared two black-and-white photos of his mother when she was younger, and wrote: "Happy Birthday mom!! Love you."

Kelly and Mark with their three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin

Kelly and Mark have been married since 1996 after meeting a year earlier on the set of All My Children. They went on to welcome three children, Michael, born in 1997, Lola, born in 2001, and Joaquin, born in 2003.

The celebrity couple enjoy working together, and presented several episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan together from their home during the lockdown.

Kelly and Mark have been married since 1996

Currently, the celebrity couple are living apart due to Mark's work commitments in Vancouver, where he is currently filming Riverdale.

Kelly, meanwhile, has remained in Manhattan with the children, so that she can commute to the studio each day to host Live with Kelly and Ryan.

