BBC legend details 'struggles' as he steps down after 58 years – details

Johnnie Walker has announced his exit from the BBC. Returning for his regular Sunday slot on BBC Radio 2, the DJ told listeners that he had a "very sad announcement" to make.

"The struggles I've had with doing the show and trying to sort of keep up a professional standard suitable for Radio 2 has been getting more and more difficult, hence my little jokes about Puffing Billy, so I've had to make the decision that I need to bring my career to an end after 58 years," he began.

"And so I'll be doing my last Sounds Of The 70s on October 27, so I'll make the last three shows as good as I possibly can.

Earlier this year, Johnnie, 79, was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis – a condition which causes the lungs to become inflamed, making breathing difficult. According to the presenter, it has become "terminal" and "progressively worse".

© Shutterstock Johnnie, 79, pictured with his wife Tiggy in their Dorset home

During his latest radio appearance, Johnnie added that he will also step down from The Rock Show, with Shaun Keaveny taking the reins on 1 November. Meanwhile, Bob Harris will helm Sounds Of The 70s.

"I can also reveal not only my last Sounds Of The 70s, but the person taking over the show will be the one and only Bob Harris, so Bob Harris will be in charge of Sounds Of The 70s from November 3," the broadcaster stated.

Responding to the news, Bob has publicly commended Johnnie on his impressive, decade-spanning career. "I am proud and honoured to be taking over a BBC Radio 2 institution from a true broadcasting great, he said.

"Johnnie and I have been friends since my years presenting Old Grey Whistle Test and the original Sounds Of The 70s and I will do everything I can to maintain his legacy and curate the programme with the very best music from that incredible decade."

© Shutterstock The radio star was recently diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis

Shaun Keaveny, who will lead The Rock Show in Johnnie's place, echoed this sentiment. "I am not sure how I am going to get through the week without hearing him, and his place in radio legend is assured," he said.

Johnnie began his radio career in 1966 after joining Swinging Radio England. He joined BBC Radio 1 in 1969, and Radio 2 in 1997.

© Shutterstock Johnnie pictured in 1971

Following Johnnie's announcement, Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, paid tribute to the broadcaster. "Everyone at Radio 2, and I'm sure his millions of listeners, would like to thank Johnnie for entertaining us for so many decades with his brilliantly crafted shows," she said.

"He will be much missed on the airwaves and by his listeners, who have adored listening to his shows over the years."