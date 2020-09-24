Jason Donovan shares some bad news with his fans The singer took to Instagram with an announcement

Jason Donovan had a disappointing announcement to make this week. The Australian singer shared a lengthy statement on Instagram, confirming that he would be postponing the February/March dates of his upcoming Even More Good Reasons tour.

Former Neighbours star Jason, 52, said he had made the decision with a "heavy heart" after keeping "a close eye on the current developing situation with COVID-19".

He did, however, confirm that all Part 2 dates are currently still going ahead, and that all tickets purchased would remain valid.

"We fully appreciate that this decision comes as a huge disappointment and we apologise for any inconvenience this will cause some of you. Ultimately we have a responsibility to protect the well-being of our touring family, and you," the message concluded.

"We'd rather reschedule dates now rather than have last-minute cancellations later. We believe this is the right decision to make for everybody.

"Thank you all for your understanding once more and we look forward to sharing new dates with you shortly."

Jason has found himself at the centre of speculation just recently, with numerous reports tipping him to join the 2021 series of Dancing on Ice, which kicks off in January.

So far, Denise van Outen, Myleene Klass and Emmerdale's Joe Warren Plant have all been confirmed for the ITV show, with more stars set to be announced over the coming weeks.

Denise shared her excitement over on Instagram on Wednesday, writing: "I am so, SO excited to be joining the cast of @dancingonice. My girls have always wanted me to do this but I've always been too scared someone will skate over my fingers!

"Anyway, I want to make them proud and show them I'm up for a challenge when completely out of my comfort zone but most of all, I want a bum like Jlo!"