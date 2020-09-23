Loose Women confirms Denise Van Outen is third Dancing on Ice contestant Denise Van Outen will be the third contestant to star in the series

Denise Van Outen is the third contestant to star on Dancing on Ice! The Loose Women panellists (we're looking at you, Linda Robson!) accidentally let the news slip during the show while teasing the upcoming reveal.

Viewers were quick to enjoy a giggle over the news, with one writing: "Lol at Linda Robson shouting 'DENISE VAN OUTEN' just before a graphic comes up on #LooseWomen to tease the next #DancingOnIce reveal." Another added: "Denise Van Outen next confirmed for #DancingOnIce."

WATCH: Denise Van Outen is accidentally revealed as the next contestant

Denise has been rumoured to be taking part in the show over the last few weeks, with a source telling the Daily Star that she had signed a £40,000 deal.

She will be joining Myleene Klass, who confirmed she would be taking part on Monday. Posting on Instagram, she wrote: "I am so, SO excited to be joining the cast of @dancingonice. My girls have always wanted me to do this but I've always been too scared someone will skate over my fingers! Anyway, I want to make them proud and show them I'm up for a challenge when completely out of my comfort zone but most of all, I want a bum like Jlo!"

We can't wait to see her on the ice!

Her friends were quick to react, with Katie Piper writing: "Yay! Good luck, we will be cheering you on from the sofa!" Former Hear'Say star Suzanne Shaw added: "YAY! Congratulations babe, love this!" Kirsty Gallacher added: "Yeah, you'll be fabulous!" Emmerdale's Joe Warren Plant will also be appearing in the series.

