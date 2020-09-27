Eamonn Holmes thrills fans with rare throwback of lookalike mum The This Morning star is close to his family

Eamonn Holmes touched his fans' hearts at the weekend with a throwback photo of his parents.

Taking to Instagram, the This Morning presenter posted a black-and-white photo of his mum and dad and revealed which one he thinks he looks the most like.

The sweet snap showed his parents as a young couple, with his mum looking stunning in a short-sleeved ruffled dress and his dad dapper in a suit and tie, with his arm around his wife.

Eamonn's parents both smiled at the camera and appeared to be standing outside a building in their native Belfast.

The star captioned the sweet image: "No reason to post this pic except just came across it and it's my Mum and Dad, Josie & Leonard.

"Daddy died 30 years ago and I think of him every day. Mum (who I think I look like) is in her 92nd year and is simply amazing [heart emojis]."

His followers were quick to agree with the family similarity, with one writing: "Yes so do look like her. Keep doing NI proud."

Eamonn shared the sweet photo of his parents to Instagram

Others commented: "You're a ringer for your mum Eamonn," "You definitely do look like your mum," and: "What a lovely photo. Yes, you are like your mum but your dad was very handsome."

Some of the 60-year-old's fans even had their own lovely memories of his late dad to share. One wrote: "Beautiful photo. I had the pleasure of knowing your dad, a true gentleman."

Another added: "Your dad was an absolute gent. Was always good to me and my sister when he called into my Granda McSteen's shop on the Crumlin Road."

Eamonn, who now lives in Surrey, is still close to his mum, who he visits regularly, and is also the proud dad of four adult children including Jack, 18, who he shares wife his second wife and co-star Ruth Langsford.

