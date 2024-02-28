This Morning star Sian Welby reveals she's expecting her first child

Sian Welby has announced that she's expecting her first child. The This Morning star shared the exciting news live on Capital Breakfast on Wednesday morning.

"I've got a bit of an announcement for you! I'm pregnant!" she told her co-hosts Roman Kemp and Chris Stark.

"I don't know how I've managed to keep it from you for so long. The lies, the deceit, the mocktails! I couldn't wait to tell you. This is a whole new journey for me and I want to take you all on it with me, and don't worry I'm not going anywhere! This is going to be a lot of fun and I can't wait to share it with you all."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Sian Welby is expecting her first child

Reacting to the news, Roman said: "Oh my god! Oh mate I'm so happy for you and Jake as well," while Chris added: "Is this real? It is the most exciting news ever!"

Sian and her fiancé Jake Beckett, who works for Heart Breakfast as a creative producer, are expecting their new arrival later this summer, with the presenter scheduled to take a break from work around this time before returning to the show later in the year.

Sian's pregnancy comes just months after her engagement to Jake in August last year. Making the announcement on social media at the time, Sian revealed that her boyfriend popped the question during a holiday abroad.

© Sian Welby/Instagram Sian is expecting her first child with her fiancé Jake

Flashing her sparkly ring in sun-soaked snaps of the loved-up couple, the presenter penned in the caption: "On Tuesday I thought we were just going on a boat trip!! Genuinely didn't see this coming. For once I am totally speechless. I didn't think it mattered until he asked me, and then suddenly it meant everything."

"Love you Jakey x. 15.8.23," she added.

The news of Sian's pregnancy comes shortly after Roman announced his departure from Capital Breakfast after ten years.

© Sian Welby/Instagram Sian announced her engagement in August

Jordan North will take over as the new host in April this year. "I am beyond excited to be joining Global and to wake up the nation every morning on Capital - I can't wait to start working with the amazing team here and get stuck in, to create the most fun and entertaining breakfast show," said Jordan, who previously hosted Radio 1's drivetime show. "Getting to host Capital Breakfast has always been a dream of mine and it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity that I simply couldn’t turn down."