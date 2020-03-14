Karen Hauer took to Instagram on Saturday to share a rare throwback photo of her mum – and the pair look practically identical! The Strictly star shared two side-by-side photos, one of herself, and one of her mum when she was around the same age as Karen. Incredibly, both are wearing yellow tops and denim bottoms, and the professional dancer added the caption: "When you've mistaken old photos of your mum for pictures of yourself."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Karen teaches HELLO! her five-minute morning workout

Karen's fans were quick to point out how incredible the photos are, and how much they look alike. One wrote: "Wow! You could be twins. Both of you look stunning," while another added: "Oh my lord you're the image of her! Two beautiful ladies." Even fellow Strictly star Katya Jones was floored by the similarities, simply commenting: "Amazing!"

MORE: Karen Hauer reveals nerves over future on Strictly Come Dancing

Karen shared the incredible photo on Instagram

MORE: Strictly's Karen Hauer makes heartfelt comment about her relationship with boyfriend David Webb

It's an exiting time for the Strictly professionals, with some – like Gorka Marquez – announcing that they'll be returning to the hit BBC show for another season, and others – such as Kevin Clifton – announcing that they are moving on to pastures new.

As for Karen, she recently admitted that she is still unsure whether or not she will be asked to take part in the upcoming 2020 show. Speaking to The Mirror, the 37-year-old explained: "It's nerve-wracking. It all depends on which celebrities they've signed up and whether you fit in."

Speaking of professional dancer Gorka, Karen is currently on tour with the doting dad, and in the same interview she opened up about their relationship, saying: "He's very calm and easy-going. He's made me calmer. Our roots are very Latino and fiery. We're good friends." Gorka, 29, shocked fans last year when he confirmed he won't be dancing with a celebrity but would remain as a backing dancer, although it did mean he got to spend more time with newborn daughter Mia, who he shares with girlfriend Gemma Atkinson.