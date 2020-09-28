Kate Garraway brings the joy in statement orange trousers and colour-clashing florals The presenter looked beautiful in brights on Monday

Kate Garraway has totally wowed us with her latest colourful outfit - we're in love with her bold palette!

The Good Morning Britain star looked beautiful in bold shades as she was pictured in London on Monday - down-to-earth Kate even happily carried her Pret A Manger order as she smiled at cameras.

Teaming a pair of bright orange wide-leg trousers with a black knit and floral pussy-bow blouse, the star wore her signature blonde bob in a straight style and opted for glowing and natural makeup.

Sadly, we haven't tracked down Kate's outfit details yet - sob - but her bold trousers could be a past-season buy from River Island.

It comes as friend and ITV colleague Lorraine Kelly spoke out about the "hell" Kate has been through since her husband Derek was hospitalised with coronavirus.

Speaking to Dr Hilary during Monday's Lorraine, she said: "I was fuming at the weekend - the protests in London. I absolutely would love to take these people by the hand and show them the reality.

"Wouldn't you like maybe our Kate Garraway to have a wee word with them and tell them about the hell that she's been living through with her husband?"

Since returning to work, Kate has kept things positive by giving fans updates on Derek's progress - and perhaps her bright, colourful outfits have brought her some happiness, too.



In her latest Instagram post, the star looked lovely in a bold floral blouse from Tabitha Webb, saying in her video: "Morning! Am I looking clever? I always think in my glasses I look a bit more brainy…"