Why Alesha Dixon and her partner Azuka are considering separate holidays Getting that all important me-time can be challenging for the happy couple

Alesha Dixon and her partner Azuka are thinking about taking separate holidays.

The happy couple devote all their efforts into raising their daughters Azura, eight, and Anaya, three.

READ: Alesha Dixon gives rare insight into her family life and how her kids inspire her

Thanks to Alesha's mum Beverly often looking after the kids, the lovebirds get quality romantic time as a couple when they aren’t working hard.

However, getting that all important me-time can prove to be more of a challenge.

Alesha and Azuka are doting parents to Azura and Anaya

Struck with a lightning bolt idea recently, the Britain's Got Talent judge revealed the candid conversation she had with her partner about taking separate holidays.

By going away alone, she said, they would be able to have time for themselves as individuals.

REVEAL: Alesha Dixon takes her NobleBlu supplements every day

WOW: BGT judge Alesha Dixon's stunning Hertforshire home could rival a wellness retreat

She told HELLO!: "I had this conversation with my partner the other day and we were both saying even though you are a couple, would you go away on your own?

"The idea of going away on my own, I thought I wouldn’t like that at first but at the same time, we were saying it would be so important to take time alone in your own thoughts and time for you.

The Britain's Got Talent judge focuses on her wellness when she gets me-time

"We’re very lucky - my mum helps out with the kids, so we are able to get time for us as a couple."

The couple were friends first, fell in love and they have now been together for 12 years.

MORE: Alesha Dixon shares her top children's books

CUTE: How Alesha Dixon and Azuka first met and fell in love

They first met when Alesha was touring and Azuka was working as a dancer.

Already, Alesha takes a holiday without the kids when she jets off to juicing retreat Juicy Oasis in Portugal.

The family pictured on a happy holiday together

Once a year, the former Strictly Come Dancing winner treats herself to a week of detoxing in the blazing sunshine.

At first, the mum-of-two feared she was being "selfish" but now she has embraced the parenting break as her "week of self-love".

She added: "There is a juicing retreat in Portugal, called Juicy Oasis founded by Jason Vale. I go there once a year and spend the week detoxing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alesha Dixon films with HELLO! for our Back To School digital issue

"That's my selfish week where I am away from the kids for five or six days. Now I call it my week of self-love.

"It’s how I reset, recharge, have some me-time. Then you’re a better parent because you are calmer. You are energised."

SEE: Alesha Dixon shares rare family photo to celebrate husband's 40th birthday

LOVELY: Alesha Dixon gives real insight into Beyoncé's 'humility and kindness'

For Alesha, working out with a personal trainer is one of her favourite things to do when she is by herself.

"That's my window to switch off from the world," she said. "I find that so therapeutic."