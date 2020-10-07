James Martin's fans beg for celebrity chef to return after trolling experience The This Morning chef briefly returned to his social media sites

After confirming his break from social media this week, James Martin allowed his team to promote his latest collaboration with California Wines on his Twitter and Instagram account.

However, the celebrity chef's fans were left disappointed and asked for him to resume his normal online activity – which over the past few months has been somewhat comforting to them during lockdown.

Upon seeing the post, one follower remarked: "Please come back James, miss your uplifting posts x." Another said: "Was so happy there for a sec, thought you were back! Enjoy your break, welcome back with your head held high, you have soooo much to be proud of!!" A third post read: "Miss your live posts James. Hope your back soon. Ignore all the negative."

On Sunday, Martin revealed he was subjected to online abuse when his virtual cooking class Dine In With James Martin, which was launched on Saturday, was hit with technical issues.

After receiving some complaints, the 48-year-old explained: "Having seen some of the comments posted online regarding last night's cook along and the anger towards me given the technical issues that the production team were having, I would like to apologise again for this and I will be chasing up with Live Nation, the production company."

The celebrity chef is taking a break from social media

The special online show saw James try and teach guests how to make a three-course meal. "IT team and all the people they hired, to find out the problem," he added. "Having said that, this is small comfort to some of you online who are quite rightly angry at me."

On his decision to leave his platform, James concluded: "To the rest of you who had a good night, thank you but due to the large amount of vile comments posted directly towards me, this will be my last post as I will be taking a break from posting personally and all social media for the foreseeable future."

