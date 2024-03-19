10 celebrity shower photos that made us do a double take

Channing Tatum, Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid aren't exactly shy when it comes to shower time. Over the years, the A-listers have shared some pretty steamy selfies, and shown off their lavish bathrooms in the process. Here, HELLO! takes a look at the celebrity snaps that made us do a double take.

Kim Kardashian © Instagram Kim K is the queen of swimwear pics and in March 2023, she showed off her gorgeous curves in a black string bikini.



Gigi Hadid © Instagram During a trip to Mykonos, supermodel Gigi Hadid cooled off in the shower, so of course, she did it in style.

Channing Tatum © Instagram Channing Tatum channelled Magic Mike with his cheeky shower selfie. The caption read: "I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish. The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked... Smh and fml... I'm never playing Jenga with her ever again..."

Chrissy Teigen © Instagram Chrissy Teigen gave us major travel envy after posting this shower snap aboard a yacht – how beautiful is that sunset?!

Lenny Kravitz © YouTube ​Lenny Kravitz gave fans a glimpse of his morning routine – which included a steamy shower and a rock n' roll performance using a toothbrush as a microphone – in the 2023 music video for his hit song, TK421.​



MORE: 9 best celebrity winter bikini & swimwear photos: Millie Bobby Brown, Alex Scott, Gisele Bundchen, Salma Hayek, more

READ: Lily James showcases toned physique in tiny bikini in sizzling beach photos

Kourtney Kardashian © Instagram Kourtney Kardashian looked positively radiant as she soaked up the sun in Mexico.

Halle Berry © Instagram "Hump day self-love," Halle captioned this radiant snap.

Jennifer Aniston © Instagram How chic is Jennifer Aniston's marble bathroom? The actress revealed a snippet of her shower routine which, naturally, includes products from her Lolavie haircare line.



David Schwimmer © Instagram Following Jennifer Aniston's shower post, David Schwimmer took the opportunity to poke fun at his close Friend (pun intended), tagging her in his very own shower selfie.