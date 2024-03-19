Skip to main contentSkip to footer
10 celebrity shower photos that made us do a double take
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

10 celebrity shower photos that made us do a double take

These A-listers love a shower selfie

2 minutes ago
Celebrities taking a shower
Andrea Caamano
Website Editor
Share this:

Channing Tatum, Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid aren't exactly shy when it comes to shower time. Over the years, the A-listers have shared some pretty steamy selfies, and shown off their lavish bathrooms in the process. Here, HELLO! takes a look at the celebrity snaps that made us do a double take. 

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian posing under a shower in a black bikini© Instagram

Kim K is the queen of swimwear pics and in March 2023, she showed off her gorgeous curves in a black string bikini.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid in the shower wearing a black bikini© Instagram

During a trip to Mykonos, supermodel Gigi Hadid cooled off in the shower, so of course, she did it in style. 

Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum naked whilst having a shower© Instagram

Channing Tatum channelled Magic Mike with his cheeky shower selfie. The caption read: "I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish. The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked... Smh and fml... I'm never playing Jenga with her ever again..."

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen showering whilst in a yacht© Instagram

Chrissy Teigen gave us major travel envy after posting this shower snap aboard a yacht – how beautiful is that sunset?!

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz dancing in a bathroom in his TK421 music video© YouTube

Lenny Kravitz gave fans a glimpse of his morning routine – which included a steamy shower and a rock n' roll performance using a toothbrush as a microphone – in the 2023 music video for his hit song, TK421.

MORE: 9 best celebrity winter bikini & swimwear photos: Millie Bobby Brown, Alex Scott, Gisele Bundchen, Salma Hayek, more

READ: Lily James showcases toned physique in tiny bikini in sizzling beach photos

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian posing in a purple swimsuit whilst having a shower© Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian looked positively radiant as she soaked up the sun in Mexico. 

Halle Berry

Halle Berry posing inside her bathroom© Instagram

"Hump day self-love," Halle captioned this radiant snap. 

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston showering© Instagram

How chic is Jennifer Aniston's marble bathroom? The actress revealed a snippet of her shower routine which, naturally, includes products from her Lolavie haircare line.

David Schwimmer

David Schwimmer in the shower© Instagram

Following Jennifer Aniston's shower post, David Schwimmer took the opportunity to poke fun at his close Friend (pun intended), tagging her in his very own shower selfie. 

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek showering under an outdoor shower© Instagram

Salma Hayek sent her followers into meltdown after posting this sizzling bikini snap. 

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more