Bradley Cooper, 49, and Gigi Hadid, 28, confirm romance with PDA packed date

Things are heating up for Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid who put on a cozy display in London on Thursday.

Following months of speculation surrounding their reported relationship, the 49-year-old actor and his model girlfriend, 28, confirmed their romance as they held hands during a stroll through the English capital.

In photos published by Page Six, the couple put on a stylish display with Gigi rocking camel-colored flared pants and a leather bomber jacket, while Bradley wore camouflage cargos and wrapped up in a winter coat.

© Kristy Sparow Bradley and Gigi have finally stepped into the limelight as a couple

They both hid behind sunglasses and at one point looked deep in conversation with Gigi wrapping her arm around Bradley's waist as they chatted.

The pair flew in from New York on Tuesday, but it's unclear whether they are in the UK for business or pleasure but he attended an In Conversation event at BFI Southbank on Wednesday.

© Getty Gigi is 21 years younger than Bradley

Gigi and Bradley have been keeping their romance low-key since they were first linked in October when they were spotted enjoying dinner at hotspot Via Carota in New York.

They've since been seen spending time together in the Big Apple, and also reportedly enjoying a weekend away at Taylor Swift's Rhode Island mansion, a three-hour drive from the city.

© Steve Granitz Bradley and his mom Gloria attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards

Gigi has also met Bradley's mom, Gloria, and the threesome were spotted at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles after the Golden Globes.

Back in November Gloria was also spotted inside Hadid's Guest in Residence boutique in NYC.

© Getty Bradley with his daughter

The supermodel shares daughter Khai, three, with ex Zayn Malik while Bradley shares six-year-old daughter, Lea, with his ex Irina Shayk.

While Khai is kept out of the spotlight, Lea made her red carpet debut in December at the star-studded Maestro premiere at the Academy Museum.

She was snapped holding her dad's hand and looked adorable posing for photos. Bradley's daughter also makes a cameo in the drama film, playing a younger version of Maya Hawke's character Jamie Bernstein.

© Getty Gigi shares her daughter with her ex Zayn Malik

Bradley shares joint custody of Lea with Irina, 37. The couple, who dated from 2015 to 2019, have been successfully navigating co-parenting since their split.

