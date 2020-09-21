Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec impresses fans with his 'edgy' look: photo The dancer shared a suave new snapshot on Instagram

Aljaz Skorjanec caused a stir on Instagram on Sunday, as he shared an "edgy" new photo on Instagram. The Strictly Come Dancing star looks especially suave in the snapshot, posing against a brick wall in a black leather jacket.

"Loving this look!!" ;one impressed follower told Aljaz, with another admitting: "You've just brightened up my day!" A third remarked: "What a beautiful human x."

It's an exciting time for both Aljaz and his wife, Janette Manrara. The couple are gearing up for the 2020 series of Strictly Come Dancing, with their celebrity partners set to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Among the stars signed up to the upcoming 18th show – which will launch on 12 October – are Caroline Quentin, Bill Bailey. Jason Bell, Max George and Ranvir Singh. Olympic boxer Nicola Adams, meanwhile, will make history by forming the first same-sex couple on the BBC programme.

Aljaz Skorjanec shared his 'edgy' photo on Instagram

It's not just the couple's careers going from strength to strength - so too is their family life. At the end of July, Aljaz shared the happy news that he is set to become an uncle for the second time.

The pro dancer uploaded a series of heartwarming photos of his niece Zala Ljubic, who wore a jacket with the words "big sister" emblazoned across it.

Aljaz and Janette have been married since July 2017

"The sunniest day just got better," he announced. "My little Zala is going to be a big sister. Which means... I am going to be an UNCLE again! GEEEET INNNN [sic]."

Aljaz has previously spoken to HELLO! about his bond with Zala and his desire to become a dad, saying: "She's beautiful, a little angel. I'm obsessed with kids… If someone had told me five years ago that my little sister was going to have a baby before me, I wouldn't have believed them. But I feel everything comes at the right time when it's supposed to come."

