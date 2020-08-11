Aljaz Skorjanec delighted fans on Tuesday after sharing some exciting news on Instagram – his popular dance series is returning!

The Strictly Come Dancing star will once again team up with Neil Jones and Giovanni Pernice for a one-off special of their 3 To Tango programme.

MORE: Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec shares exciting baby news after wedding anniversary

Loading the player...

WATCH: Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara reveal exciting news

Following on from the success of their first instalment in June, the trio will return on Sunday 23 August for more dance lessons and Q&A sessions.

Sharing the news on social media, Aljaz posted: "It was too good to not do it again :) Join us next Sunday for a little boogie! @mr_njonesofficial & @pernicegiovann1 You ready?"

Needless to say, fans were delighted with the news. "I am so excited to do this again," wrote one. "Tickets booked!" added another. A third wrote: "I'm so excited! See you there, I'm all booked."

3 To Tango is back!

MORE: Look back at the Strictly pros' wedding and engagement photos

Aljaz's news comes after he revealed last month that he's set to be an uncle again! Taking to his Instagram page, the professional dancer - who is married to fellow pro Janette Manrara - uploaded a series of heartwarming photos of his niece Zala Ljubic, who wore a jacket with the words "big sister" emblazoned across it.

"The sunniest day just got better," Aljaz announced. "My little Zala is going to be a big sister. Which means... I am going to be an UNCLE again! GEEEET INNNN [sic]." One of the snaps even showed a screenshot of the baby scan. Zala is the first child of the TV star's sister Lara.

Ever since Aljaz first became an uncle to little Zala in October 2018, the 30-year-old regularly shares photos of his niece and gushes about her on social media. The happy news came two weeks after Aljaz and Janette celebrated their third wedding anniversary. They uploaded never-before-seen images from their nuptials, which took place on three separate occasions in three different countries.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.