Dermot O'Leary delighted his fans when he shared an incredible throwback to his late teenage years on Saturday. The X Factor presenter posted a picture of himself in his younger years to celebrate 80s music takeover on his BBC Radio 2 show – and fans were delighted.

SEE MORE: Dermot O'Leary reveals sweet nickname for baby son

The 47-year-old star was seen sitting at a bar on holiday, casting a smoldering look at the camera as a barman mixed him a drink. Dressed in a white wifebeater and matching shorts with his hair styled in gravity-defying spikes, the late 80s snap was the epitome of boyband chic of the time.

Dermot's Instagram followers were amused by the blast from the past, expressing their delight at the hilarious throwback, in particular the fashion of the era.

Dermot O'Leary's teenage throwback was an 80s cliché

One shared, "Oh my goodness just love this - you are absolute 80s", while another joked, "Club Tropicana drinks are free", and a third branded young Dermot "boyband material".

DISCOVER: Dermot's wife Dee Koppang breaks silence following birth of their son

Another penned: "Yowser!!!! We all met this guy back in the day. The mysterious brooding lad about holiday complex, too cool to be with his parents. The boy you really wanted to see at the pool and be a pen friend with".

Dermot and wife Dee welcomed baby son Kasper in June

Dermot has been enjoying every minute of fatherhood after his wife Dee Koppang welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Kasper on June 23.

SNEAK PEEK: Inside Dermot O'Leary and Dee Koppang's London home

The star recently opened up about his early experience of becoming a dad during an interview with James Bay on Radio 2.

Dermot and Dee recently celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary

"Every now and again you hear noises and you go, 'What’s that noise?', And then you go, 'Oh, that’s my child!'" he confessed. The new dad added that they were in "that sort of lovely foggy period of just, kind of sleepless love".

Dermot and Dee recently celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary. The pair wed at Chiddingstone Castle on 14 September 2012, ten years after they first started dating.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.