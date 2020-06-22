Dermot O'Leary throws wife Dee Koppang the dreamiest lockdown baby shower The celebrity couple are expecting their first baby together

Dermot O'Leary made sure his wife Dee Koppang was treated to the most incredible baby shower amid the ongoing lockdown restrictions. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the TV and film producer – who is pregnant with the couple's first child – shared two gorgeous pictures from the celebration.

READ: Dermot O'Leary makes frank confession about marriage

One snap showed the happy couple on a video call with some of their close family and friends, including Dawn O'Porter and husband Chris O'Dowd as well as producer Katy Mullan. The other photo saw Dee cuddle up to her pet cat whilst wearing the most elaborate floral headband.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dermot O'Leary with his wife Dee after they shared their baby news

"Summer solstice vibes for dreamy lockdown baby shower - courtesy of @msamybarham. Thank you lovely," the mum-to-be wrote in the caption. Writer Dawn was one of the first to reply, saying: "The best." Actor Jim Sturgess added: "Sending love Dee." Edith Bowman also wrote: "Amazing lady. Loads of love xx."

MORE: Dermot O'Leary's wife Dee shows off baby bump in new lockdown photo

Despite the pandemic, it's been an exciting time for Dee, 41, and Dermot, 47, who live in their London home with their pet cats. In February, the couple – who have been together for 17 years and married since 2012 – confirmed they are expecting their first child together.

Dee celebrated her baby shower on Sunday

"We're pleased to announce that we're expecting a little Koppang O'Leary...," they wrote on Instagram. They also shared a snap of a floral wreath surrounding a message, which read: "Koppang O'Leary productions presents 'New Arrival' coming soon."

MORE: Dermot O'Leary pays special tribute to pregnant wife Dee Koppang

This is set to be the producer's first child with Dermot

Shortly after the announcement, Dee revealed their struggle to get pregnant, describing the journey as a "rocky road". In a heartfelt Instagram post, she wrote: "Just wanted to say thank you so so much for all the lovely messages about our news... It's been a rocky road to get here, so I wanted to send lots of love to any of you who are on that journey. Hang on in there. Sending love."

Which celebrity has the highest net worth? Take the quiz...