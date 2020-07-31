Dermot O'Leary's wife Dee Koppang is making the most of her Friday whilst the TV presenter joins Rochelle Humes on This Morning. Taking to her Instagram page, the producer shared a series of gorgeous snaps from her morning at Parliament Hill Lido.

"So good to be back... [heart-shaped emoji] #lidolove," the new mum gushed. The post comes shortly after Dee uploaded a new photo of her newborn son Kasper, whom she welcomed with husband Dermot on 23 June.

The picture itself showed her holding hands with her tiny son, and she wrote: "5 weeks today with this little one in our lives," she wrote. "We've been cocooned in a glorious newborn bubble of love... Thank you for all the kind messages & well wishers... Dx."

Little Kasper arrived a month ago, weighing 6lbs 13oz. Dermot recently opened up about his early experience of fatherhood during an interview with James Bay on Radio 2. "Every now and again you hear noises and you go, 'What’s that noise?', And then you go, 'Oh, that’s my child!'" he confessed.

The new dad added that they were in "that sort of lovely foggy period of just, kind of sleepless love". It was Dermot who first revealed their son's name, just a few days after the little boy's birth.

Speaking on his BBC radio show, the 47-year-old told listeners: "My lovely son came into the world ten days ago accompanied by Guy Garvey's Elbow. So forgive this moment of brief self-indulgence while we play the song that accompanied that."

Revealing the name, he added: "This is for you Kasper with a K - my wife is very insistent on that. Kasper Koppang O'Leary welcome to the world!"

