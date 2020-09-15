Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy rocks colourful eyeshadow in adorable party pictures The Black Parade hitmaker shares Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir with husband Jay-Z

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy is growing up fast! The eight-year-old has shown she's just like every other little girl when it comes to dressing up, and has been pictured sporting colorful eyeshadow in a never-before-seen party-themed photoshoot.

The oldest child of Queen Bey and Jay-Z has her very own stylist - Manuel A. Mendez – who shared adorable photos of Blue Ivy posing in an embellished custom-made gold dress and jacket by The Blonds.

In one photo, Blue wore her hair in long pink and purple braids with a gold headband, and in a second image, she stood in front of a balloon backdrop, completing her look with sunglasses and cat ears.

Manuel captioned the photos: "Custom by @theblondsny flashback Friday style by itsamanuworld. Life is a party, dress like it."

Fans were quick to comment on the adorable pictures, with one writing: "Too cute!" while another wrote: "Baby girl Bee!" A third added: "Perfect outfit for a gold birthday!"

Manuel has been working for the Carter family for many years and has been styling Blue since she was a baby, picking out adorable age-appropriate outfits for her public appearances with her famous parents.

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy at her party photoshoot

Blue has made several high-profile appearances with Beyoncé and Jay-Z over the years, including The Lion King premiere and more recently, to the Super Bowl in February.

Blue's younger siblings, three-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, are yet to make their public debut but are occasionally pictured with their family in sweet snaps posted on Beyoncé's Instagram account.

Blue Ivy with parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Over the summer, Blue and the twins enjoyed a family holiday with their parents to Croatia, where they celebrated Beyoncé's 39th birthday. All three siblings also made appearances in their mum's visual album, Black is King.

There is no doubt that Beyoncé is a doting mum, and the star gave an insight into her family life during a rare television interview with Good Morning America last year.

Blue is growing up fast!

She said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids."

