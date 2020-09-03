How Beyoncé will celebrate her birthday with Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir The Formation hitmaker shares three children with husband Jay-Z

Beyoncé will be celebrating her birthday on 4 September, and the star will no doubt have a wonderful day surrounded by her close family members as she turns 39.

The Black Parade hitmaker will be spending the day with her loved ones, including husband Jay-Z and their three children, Blue Ivy, eight, and twins Rumi and Sir, three.

Beyoncé has been spending a lot of time in the Hamptons over the past few weeks, and was recently pictured enjoying a boat ride with her husband, children, and mum Tina Knowles.

Tina shared a fun video of herself dancing to her daughter's song, Black Parade, on Instagram, and her granddaughter Blue Ivy could be seen in the background of the clip.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z on her birthday in 2018

While Beyoncé is notoriously private and bound to keep her birthday plans out of the public eye, the star is known to have enjoyed big celebrations in the past.

Back in 2019, the Lemonade hitmaker was treated to a special Happy Birthday serenade by her friends and family, including her husband, at Jay-Z's Made in America music festival.

The star was even captured on camera dancing while holding her birthday cake, much to the delight of fans.

In 2018 for her 37th birthday, meanwhile, Beyoncé celebrated with an idyllic getaway in Italy.

The Formation hitmaker will spend her birthday with Jay-Z and her three children

While the star will be unable to travel as far this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, she will no doubt pull out all the stops to ensure the day is just as special.

Beyoncé has had a busy year workwise, and recently released her much-anticipated visual album, Black Parade, which featured appearances from her three children.

Beyoncé is a doting mum to Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir

Although the star prefers to keep her children out of the spotlight, from what she has said about motherhood, it sounds like she is an incredible mum.

The award-winning singer gave an insight into her family life during a rare television interview with Good Morning America in 2018.

She said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids."

