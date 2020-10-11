Fern Britton shares that 'weight has been lifted' in heartfelt new post The former This Morning star split from husband Phil Vickery this year

Fern Britton took to Twitter on Sunday, where she shared that a new decluttering effort has given her a huge sense of relief.

The former This Morning presenter, who announced her separation from husband Phil Vickery back in January, wrote: "I am having trouble opening packing cases that contain many items that bring back good/bad emotions.

"I found I couldn’t face it. "But today, 2 incredible women, pro declutterers, have arrived to sort it all out. I feel as if a weight has been lifted. Xmas gift to myself."

The star's followers were quick to empathise and agreed that Fern had made a sensible decision in asking for help rather than trying to sort out her belongings on her own.

One replied: "That's great you've got people to help you with your belongings. Things like that can be hard. Be kind to yourself. Thinking of you!"

Another added: "What a very brilliant idea, you keep inspiring us all and keep giving yourself such gifts. you deserve them."

Some of Fern's other fans shared their own struggles with letting go of mementoes from the past, with one writing: "When we moved house after 24 years my husband and son got me out of the house to clear the loft.

Fern announced her split from husband Phil earlier this year

"Then they put a heavy door over the skip to stop me taking it all out again."

A second shared: "Perhaps this is what I need. I’ve still got boxes from when I left my lovely Norfolk home over 20 years ago which I miss & hated leaving!

"Like you, I know they’re going to be full of good & bad & lots of mixed memories! I can’t seem to bring myself to do it!"

Fern shared the heartfelt post on Twitter

Another of the star's fans commented: "Sounds like u could do with a cuppa tea #solvesmanyproblems."

On Sunday evening, Fern replied: "I’m on the wine now." Can't say we blame her!

