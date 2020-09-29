Jennifer Aniston reveals her dream job - and you won’t believe what it is The star considered quitting acting

Jennifer Aniston is an A-list movie star but it turns out there is another career she's seriously passionate about.

The Friends actress, 51, revealed she considered quitting her Hollywood career in favour of something completely different and it might surprise you.

During an interview on the Smartless podcast - hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett - Jennifer was asked what she would do if she stepped down from acting and she was very quick with her response.

"Interior design," she said. "I love it. It's my happy place. It’s really a happy place for me."

Jennifer had previously been quizzed about whether she’d questioned her profession in the past and she admitted: "I would have to say the last two years that has crossed my mind, which it never did before."

She clarified that was before her current project, The Morning Show - alongside Reese Witherspoon - and said it was after a role which "sucked the life out of me" and left her wondering: "I don’t know if this is what interests me."

Jennifer considered quitting Hollywood

Despite the experience of the "unprepared project" which she refused to name, she has a lot of great memories from her time on the big and the small screen.

"I loved, well, obviously Friends," she said. "That’s a no-brainer. I would have to say that would be No.1."

Now Jennifer gets to enjoy her high profile career and still use her interior designer prowess in her own homes.

Jennifer loved her time on Friends

She's had some incredible properties throughout her career, including a mansion in Bel-Air that she shared with ex-husband, Justin Theroux, and a Beverly Hills pad she lived in with first husband, Brad Pitt.

Jennifer has a beachfront home in Malibu and an incredible apartment in New York too.

