Carrie Underwood hits the beach in Hawaii: 'Living our best lives!'

Carrie Underwood has been soaking up the sun in Hawaii after performing her first-ever shows in the state.

The country singer took to Instagram to share a video that gave her a glimpse into her travels. One snippet showed Carrie, 41, wearing an orange printed summer dress as she met with locals on the beach, who gifted her a flower crown and a lei necklace.

"Mahalo Hawaii!! We had such an incredible time and we will never forget it! #CUinHawaii," she captioned the post.

In another moment, Carrie performed on stage for the crowd wearing a sparkling silver dress that was totally sheer, paired with a black mini dress and bright pink boots.

The star spent some time away from her mega-mansion in Tennessee for the trip, which she shares with her former NHL star Mike Fisher, and their two sons, Isaiah, eight, and Jacob, five.

Last week, Carrie gave a glimpse into the impressive with new photos that showcased her incredible kitchen. The space features pristine white countertops, wooden cabinets, and stylish pendant lights.

© Instagram Carrie Underwood shares glimpse inside her mega-mansion

The star was holding a melon as she spoke with her fans about its ripeness, while beady-eyed fans spotted her stylish off-white sofas, and coffee table in the background.

The family had a scare at the home in June when a fire broke out on Father's Day. The Before He Cheats hitmaker's representative revealed to US Weekly that the fire was quickly contained.

© Getty Carrie Underwood lives in her Tennessee home with her husband Mike Fisher and their two sons

"There was no fire damage to the primary residence, and the family and their pets were unharmed," the rep said.

The fire, which ignited in their garage, triggered the alarm and prompted a rapid response from the local fire department.

According to reports from WKRN.com, the blaze began at 9:40 pm, likely due to a UTV parked nearby.