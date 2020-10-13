Max George supports The Wanted's Tom Parker after being diagnosed with terminal brain tumour The Wanted bandmates have rallied round Tom

Max George and his fellow bandmates from The Wanted have rallied round Tom Parker, who has revealed he has been diagnosed with a terminal and inoperable brain tumour.

The singer, 32, has a grade four glioblastoma, and he is already undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment in a bid to prolong his life.

Taking to his Instagram page after the news was announced, Max led the way to pay tribute to his friend. "First of all… I think the bravery of Tom and Kelsey announcing their situation is incredible. It's obviously a devastating and scary time... but for those who don't know Tom I will say this.

"There is nothing that he has ever given up on and has never taken no for an answer. His heart is the size of a lion's, and it is his drive and passion that has always led The Wanted and made sure we are looked after the right way.

"Speaking as a brother, a friend and a bandmate I know that you will conquer this as you have every other challenge you have ever faced."

Promising to be there for Tom and his family, Max added: "We are all on this journey together... and I can't wait to get back on the stage with you and the boys and have a proper celebration when you're better.

Tom shared a family photo on Instagram as he shared his diagnosis

"You got this my man. I love you, Kels and all the family with all my heart and I'll be right here."

Siva Kaneswaran remarked: "Tom and Kelsey, we are with you all the way. I know one thing. This rockstar has always given 150% with everything he does and that’s how I know we are gonna get through this. Sending you love and positivity friends." [sic]

The Wanted was formed in 2009

"I've been trying to work out what to say for days, but there are simply no words. It’s just the most unbelievably cruel situation," added Nathan Sykes. "However, Tom will attack this with the same vigour that he has with everything he has ever set his mind to."

The band - also including Jay McGuiness - rose to fame back in 2009 following the release of their debut single All Time Low, and continued to top the charts with hits such as Glad You Came and Lose My Mind.

