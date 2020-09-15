Phillip Schofield took to Instagram on Tuesday to express his excitement ahead of his first lunch date since March.

Posting a video of himself filmed outside of the This Morning studios, the presenter could be seen wearing a black facemask as he told his followers: "I am about to be taken out to lunch for the first time since March."

The doting dad didn't say where he was going or who with, but White City – where the popular morning show he fronts with Holly Willoughby is filmed – is full of lovely places to grab a bite.

It's shaping up to be an exciting few weeks for Phillip, who returned to his ITV hosting duties this month following his annual summer break.

Phillip shared the news on Instagram

On Tuesday, The Sun revealed that the 58-year-old is planning on knocking down a garage at his £2.6million Oxfordshire home to build his own two-bedroom residence.

The new property will reportedly have a sprawling kitchen and sitting room, two bedrooms and an en-suite bathroom.

Floor-to-ceiling windows will replace "existing storage openings", and judging by the rest of Phillip's beautiful home, it will be finished to the highest standard.

Phillip spent lockdown with his family

Phillip has continued to live at his family home with his wife Steph and their two daughters Ruby and Molly since announcing he is gay in an emotional interview on This Morning in February.

The family isolated together at the property during the coronavirus lockdown, and enjoyed fun activities including Murder Mystery nights and family barbecues.

Phillip has continued to share glimpses inside the property over the past few months, showing off the family's spacious kitchen and gorgeous garden, which has a conservatory and terrace area along with an expansive lawn.

