Phillip Schofield delighted fans on Saturday as he showed off another page from his autobiography.

Taking to Instagram, the This Morning star shared a photo of page 122 of his much-anticipated book, writing: "Checking through my baby. Still feels weird to physically have it."

Phillip could be seen cradling his daughter Ruby, who was just a newborn at the time, and his famous silver locks were nowhere to be seen!

The 58-year-old kissed his daughter on the head as he looked at the camera, and we can't get over the dark shade of brown his hair was back then!

The presenter wore a crisp white shirt and a pair of rather retro-looking glasses.

On Tuesday, the father-of-two shared another peek inside the book, this time revealing a picture of himself and estranged wife Stephanie.

In the very rare photo, the bride and groom, who married in March 1993, could be seen posing with what looks like Phillip's parents, Pat and Brian.

Phillip looked handsome in a navy suit whilst the bride looked elegant in a long sleeved flowy dress. Her large bouquet, made up of white flowers and featuring a lot of green, could also be seen.

On Tuesday, Phillip shared a photo of his wedding

Phillip's autobiography is called Life's What You Make It and it will be hitting stores next month. The ITV star shared the incredible news on Instagram in July, revealing that he completed the first chapter in 2017, but stopped because "the time wasn't right".

Amazingly, the TV star added that he wrote the very first line when he was "about 14". Phil also told his followers that although he had been making notes of the stories and events throughout his life that were important to him, it wasn't until lockdown that he "had all the pieces of the jigsaw".

